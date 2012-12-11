版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 05:25 BJT

UPDATE 1-Chubb sees net losses from Sandy of about $570 million

* Was one of most exposed insurers

* Expects new share buyback program next month

Dec 11 Property insurer Chubb Corp said on Tuesday it expects after-tax losses of $570 million from Superstorm Sandy, and added it will resume its share buyback program.

Chubb was one of the most exposed insurers to Sandy, which struck the Northeastern states on Oct. 29. The company previously suspended its buyback program because it was unsure how much Sandy would cost.

But now that the bill is known, Chubb will resume buybacks, though it said it did not expect to complete its current $1.2 billion authorization by the end of January as planned.

Chubb said it expects to announce a new buyback program in late January.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐