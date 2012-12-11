UPDATE 1-Chubb sees net losses from Sandy of about $570 million

BRIEF-Bombardier, Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
Dec 11 Property insurer Chubb Corp said on Tuesday it expects after-tax losses of $570 million from Superstorm Sandy, and added it will resume its share buyback program.
Chubb was one of the most exposed insurers to Sandy, which struck the Northeastern states on Oct. 29. The company previously suspended its buyback program because it was unsure how much Sandy would cost.
But now that the bill is known, Chubb will resume buybacks, though it said it did not expect to complete its current $1.2 billion authorization by the end of January as planned.
Chubb said it expects to announce a new buyback program in late January.
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.