Chugai down 9 pct after report Roche decided against buyout

TOKYO Aug 25 Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd plunged 9 percent early on Monday after Bloomberg said Roche Holding AG had decided against bidding for the nearly 40 percent of the Japanese drugmaker that it does not already own.

Roche instead opted to focus on its $8.3 billion acquisition of InterMune Inc, announced Sunday, while Chugai's management had signalled opposition to a bid, Bloomberg said, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter.

Chugai's shares were down 9.3 percent at 3,320 yen as of 0013 GMT.

Chugai had denied a previous Bloomberg report in mid-August that it was in talks with Roche over the buyout, in a deal worth about $10 billion. A source with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters then that Roche was not considering such a deal, citing price and because both companies were happy with the current arrangement.

Chugai's shares had jumped 15 percent on August 18 following the initial Bloomberg report.