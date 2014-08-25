RPT-Chugai down 9 pct after report Roche decided against buyout

(Repeats to additional alert)
TOKYO Aug 25 Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co
Ltd plunged 9 percent early on Monday after Bloomberg
said Roche Holding AG had decided against bidding for
the nearly 40 percent of the Japanese drugmaker that it does not
already own.
Roche instead opted to focus on its $8.3 billion acquisition
of InterMune Inc, announced Sunday,
while Chugai's management had signalled opposition to a bid,
Bloomberg said, citing an unidentified person familiar with the
matter.
Chugai's shares were down 9.3 percent at 3,320 yen as of
0013 GMT.
Chugai had denied a previous Bloomberg report in mid-August
that it was in talks with Roche over the buyout, in a deal worth
about $10 billion. A source with direct knowledge of the matter
had told Reuters then that Roche was not considering such a
deal, citing price and because both companies were happy with
the current arrangement.
Chugai's shares had jumped 15 percent on August 18 following
the initial Bloomberg report.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)