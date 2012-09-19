版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's rates Church & Dwight notes Baa2

Sept 19 Church & Dwight Co Inc : * Moodys' assigns baa2 rating to Church & dwight's $400 million senior

