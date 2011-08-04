UPDATE 2-Church & Dwight Q2 profit rises, to hike prices

* Q2 EPS $0.57 vs est $0.56

* Q2 sales $674.9 mln vs est $669.6 mln

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $2.17-$2.20 vs est $2.18 (Adds details, background throughout)

Aug 4 Church & Dwight Co Inc posted a quarterly profit slightly above market expectations, and the diversified consumer goods company said it plans to raise prices to fight rising commodity costs that are hurting margins.

The maker of Trojan condoms and Arm & Hammer baking soda plans to increase prices of detergents and condoms to mitigate increasing prices of materials like resins, surfactants and latex.

The company's gross margins fell to 44.5 percent in the quarter from 45.4 percent last year, mainly due to higher commodity costs and higher promotional spend.

While some firms tried to maintain their prices as they had hoped that costs will eventually stabilise, companies such as Colgate-Palmolive Co and Clorox Co are now looking at increasing prices, as costs have stayed high.

However, it remains to be seen how U.S. shoppers -- battered by high gas and food prices -- will react to the price increases.

Church & Dwight posted a second-quarter net profit of $82.6 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with $74.3 million or 51 cents per share, last year.

Net sales at the 165-year-old company rose 5 percent to $674.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $56 cents a share, on revenue of $669.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Church & Dwight now expects to earn $2.17-$2.20 for the year, while analysts were expecting profit of $2.18.

Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based company closed at $40.06 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)