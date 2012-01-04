UPDATE 1-Church & Dwight explores options for Brazil chem unit

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 4 Church & Dwight Co Inc said it is exploring strategic options for its Brazilian specialty chemicals unit as the diversified consumer goods company sees limited profitability from the business going ahead.
The unit, which markets sodium bicarbonate, other chemicals and dairy products in Brazil, brings in annual revenue of about $40 million for Church & Dwight, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said in a statement.
Church & Dwight, the maker of Trojan condoms and Arm & Hammer baking soda, said it will see a non-cash charge of 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Shares of Church & Dwight were down about 1 percent at $44.90 in premarket on Wednesday. They had closed at $45.40 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.