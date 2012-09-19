版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 04:22 BJT

New Issue - Church & Dwight sells $400 mln in notes

Sept 19 Church & Dwight Co Inc on
Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CHURCH & DWIGHT

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 2.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.905   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.886 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/26/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐