US closes antitrust probe of Church & Dwight

WASHINGTON, July 13 U.S. regulators have closed
their antitrust probe into Church & Dwight Co Inc,
makers of Trojan brand condoms and a broad range of other
consumer products, the Federal Trade Commission said.
A brief letter from the FTC to the New Jersey-based company,
dated June 25, said that the agency had been investigating
Church & Dwight but that "it now appears that no further action
is warranted."
Church & Dwight had been accused of exclusionary practices
like giving discounts depending on how much shelf space was
given to Trojan condoms or other Church & Dwight products.
Church & Dwight brands include Arm & Hammer, Orajel,
OxiClean, Xtra and Arrid.
Church & Dwight did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment.