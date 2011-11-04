UPDATE 2-Commodity costs to hurt Church & Dwight's margins

* Q3 EPS $0.54 vs est $0.53

* Q3 sales up 6.7 pct to $701 mln vs est $691.5 million

* Sees FY 2011 EPS of $2.17-$2.20 excluding items vs est $2.18

* Sees FY gross margins to contract 25-50 basis points

* To repurchase about $80 mln of co's common stock in Q4 (Adds gross margins outlook, details)

Nov 4 Household goods maker Church & Dwight Co Inc cut its full-year margins outlook as it grapples with rising costs of raw materials such as resins and latex.

Spiraling costs of raw materials have forced many consumer companies to raise prices to protect margins.

Church & Dwight, which posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by price hikes and cost cuts, has also been increasing prices of some its products such as detergents and condoms.

The maker of Trojan condoms and Arm & Hammer baking soda now expects gross margins to contract 25-50 basis points, while it had earlier expected an increase of 0-50 basis points.

Price hikes and cost cuts, however, helped lift third-quarter gross margins to 44.2 percent from 44 percent last year.

The company expects to spend more marketing dollars in the fourth quarter as it faces stiff competition from rivals such as consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co in a weak economy.

In October, Procter & Gamble, the world's largest household products maker, posted a slight dip in quarterly profit in line with expectations as it raised prices and notched sales gains in each unit.

Church & Dwight kept its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for $2.17-$2.20 a share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.18, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net profit rose to $79.6 million, or 54 cents a share, from $69.5 million, or 48 cents a share, last year.

Net sales rose 6.7 percent to $701 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 53 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $691.5 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company's shares were down 1 percent at $42.68 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They fell as much as 3 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)