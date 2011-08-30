Churchill Corp gets 2 building contracts for $158 mln

Aug 30 Construction services provider Churchill Corp said it got two contracts worth $158 million in British Columbia and Manitoba.

Churchill expects to begin construction on a $98 million contract for an office tower in British Columbia, being developed by BentallKennedy, in March 2012 and finish in April 2015.

The second contract, which is budgeted at $60 million, is for the renovation of the Tache Hall Music, Art and Theatre complex for the University of Manitoba. Churchill plans to start in October and complete the project by July 2014.

Both contracts were awarded to Churchill's general contracting segment, Stuart Olson Dominion Construction Ltd.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)