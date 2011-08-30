Churchill Corp gets 2 building contracts for $158 mln

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Aug 30 Construction services provider Churchill Corp said it got two contracts worth $158 million in British Columbia and Manitoba.
Churchill expects to begin construction on a $98 million contract for an office tower in British Columbia, being developed by BentallKennedy, in March 2012 and finish in April 2015.
The second contract, which is budgeted at $60 million, is for the renovation of the Tache Hall Music, Art and Theatre complex for the University of Manitoba. Churchill plans to start in October and complete the project by July 2014.
Both contracts were awarded to Churchill's general contracting segment, Stuart Olson Dominion Construction Ltd.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$14.45 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.