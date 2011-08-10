UPDATE 1-Churchill Corp reports Q2 falls on project delays

* Q2 EPS C$0.22 vs C$0.51 year ago

* Q2 revenue up 53 pct to C$340.9 mln

Aug 9 Canadian construction company Churchill Corp's CUQ.TO quarterly profit fell 39 percent on project delays and an unusually wet spring season.

Second-quarter net income was C$5.8 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$9.5 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Churchill, which has five units providing commercial and industrial construction, industrial insulation and electrical work and maintenance services across western Canada, posted revenue of C$340.9 million, up 53 percent from last year.

Backlog was $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2011.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$15.43 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis and Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)