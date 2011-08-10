UPDATE 1-Churchill Corp reports Q2 falls on project delays

* Q2 EPS C$0.22 vs C$0.51 year ago
* Q2 revenue up 53 pct to C$340.9 mln
Aug 9 Canadian construction company Churchill
Corp's CUQ.TO quarterly profit fell 39 percent on project
delays and an unusually wet spring season.
Second-quarter net income was C$5.8 million, or 22 Canadian
cents per share, compared with C$9.5 million, or 51 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Churchill, which has five units providing commercial and
industrial construction, industrial insulation and electrical
work and maintenance services across western Canada, posted
revenue of C$340.9 million, up 53 percent from last year.
Backlog was $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2011.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$15.43 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis and Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore;
Editing by Bernard Orr)