UPDATE 1-Chuy's files for IPO of up to $92 mln

(Follows alerts)

Nov 17 Chuy's Holdings Inc, which operates Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant chain, said on Thursday it filed to raise up to $92 million through its public listing, 20 percent higher than what it had initially planned.

In August, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $75 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the offering could be different.

In its latest regulatory filing, the company, which is backed by Goode Partners LLC and J.P. Morgan Funds, said it expects to use the proceeds to repay debts.

The Austin, Texas-based company had applied to list its stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "CHUY."

The offering is being underwritten by Jefferies, Baird and Morgan Keegan. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)