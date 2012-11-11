UPDATE 1-Petraeus relationship leads to book, scandal for Broadwell

* Broadwell is a respected soldier and scholar
* Acquaintances shocked, surprised by revelation
* Grew up in North Dakota; high school valedictorian
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov 11 When Paula Broadwell
first met David Petraeus in 2006, she was a
soldier-turned-graduate student at Harvard University. The
acclaimed U.S. Army general gave her his card and offered to
help her with her studies.
Broadwell soon began trading emails with the general, and
four years later she was in Afghanistan turning a dissertation
about his leadership into a book published this year entitled
"All In." Interviews for the book often took place on
endurance-testing runs together, she would later say.
"That was the foundation of our relationship," Broadwell
said of their runs when promoting the book on Jon Stewart's "The
Daily Show" TV program in January.
That relationship is now at the center of a scandal that has
not only ended Petraeus' short tenure as Director of the Central
Intelligence Agency but also badly tarnished the reputation of a
revered military leader.
And it has raised awkward questions about whether the White
House had any inkling of the problem before the Nov. 6
presidential election.
Until now, the 40-year-old wife and mother of two young
children had appeared to excel at juggling scholarly pursuits,
family life, a military career, triathlons, charity work and
even demonstrations for a machine gun manufacturer.
"She has obviously achieved a lot in her field as a soldier
and a scholar," said Ed Williams, a neighbor who lives two
houses down from Broadwell, in a leafy, affluent Charlotte,
North Carolina, neighborhood.
"Everyone is surprised and shocked," Williams said.
Williams, a retired editor, saw Broadwell with her two
children when she was voting in last week's U.S. presidential
election. She was chatty and cheerful, he said, adding that
neighbors were working on putting together a belated party in
honor of her book.
"She gave no indication all this was going on," Williams
said.
Broadwell did not return emails or calls. A 40th birthday
party for her had been scheduled at her brother and
sister-in-law's home in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, but
invitees received an email saying it had been canceled.
A man who answered the door at the home told a reporter to
get off the property. Three bags, displaying the name of a
cupcake bakery, were on the front porch.
ACCOMPLISHED FROM EARLY AGE
Broadwell grew up in North Dakota, where in high school she
was valedictorian, student council president, homecoming queen
and an all-state basketball player, according to a biography on
the Century High School web site.
She went on to the U.S Military Academy at West Point, where
she graduated with academic, fitness and leadership honors,
according to a biography promoting a speech to the World Affairs
Council of Charlotte. She has held positions in the U.S.
intelligence community, U.S. Special Operations Command and FBI
Joint Terrorism Task Forces, according to the bio.
Later, she would add degrees from the University of Denver's
Josef Korbel School of International Studies and Harvard's John
F. Kennedy School of Government. She is also a PhD candidate at
King's College, London.
In her book, she says she was recalled to active duty three
times to work on counterterrorism issues after the Sept. 11
attacks and joined the U.S. Army Reserve. In August, Broadwell
was promoted to lieutenant colonel, according to the Army.
Among her many military-related activities, Broadwell has
been a "valued member" of the Warlord Loop, an elite,
invitation-only email forum that has about 500 national security
specialists as members, said John Collins, who runs the group.
"She remains a member and I predict no change in her status,"
he said in an email on Saturday.
Broadwell is also featured in videos for a machine gun
manufacturer. On her LinkedIn site, she lists "KRISS Vector .45
cal Demonstrator/Model" under her experience. The company
couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
About three years ago, Broadwell settled in Charlotte with
her husband, Scott, who is a radiologist in a Charlotte medical
group. Their home is valued at $908,500, according to county
property records. Over the years, the family has alternated
moves based on each other's career opportunities.
"It was his turn," Williams, the neighbor said.
In her book's acknowledgements, Broadwell says her husband
played "Mr. Mom" for her two boys while she was in Afghanistan
and Washington "and shielded them from the concerns about their
adventure-seeking mother's travels in a third-world country."
Her husband "showed admirable tolerance for my absence and
the many late nights and early mornings at the computer; I am
grateful to have such an amazing and supportive partner," she
added. The book is dedicated to "my three favorite troopers" -
her husband and two boys - and "to those who serve."
The acknowledgements gives "special thanks" to Petraeus'
wife, Holly.
'STRATEGIC INITIATIVE' IN WARS
In the past year, Broadwell has been busy promoting her book
with TV appearances and speeches. Written with Washington Post
editor Vernon Loeb, the book received positive reviews, with
author Doris Kearns Goodwin calling it "majestic."
In the preface, Broadwell writes that history has yet to
fully judge Petraeus' service in Iraq and Afghanistan, but
"there is no denying that he achieved a great deal during his
thirty-seven-year Army career, not the least of which was
regaining the strategic initiative in both wars that followed
September 11, 2001."
While noting his critics fault him for "ambition and
self-promotion," she writes that his "energy, optimism and will
to win stand out more for me." In the acknowledgements, she
thanks Petraeus for a "once-in-a-lifetime" education as well as
"his candor, trust and support."
Not everyone thought Broadwell was the right person to
chronicle Petraeus' career. Peter Mansoor, the general's
executive officer from 2007 to 2008, said he didn't think the
general should have given so much access to an unproven writer.
"It was very surprising to me," said Mansoor, now the
military history chair at Ohio State University. "She had never
written anything before."
The end product was a hagiography, Mansoor said.
"If you're writing a biography especially you have to talk
about the whole person," he said. "I'm not sure it helps General
Petraeus to have a book that goes so far in praising his
leadership."
But Steven Boylan, a former Petraeus spokesman in Iraq, said
he didn't think it was unusual that the general would help
Broadwell with a project that began as a dissertation. "He is a
big proponent of education," Boylan said, noting that Petraeus
has a PhD himself.
On "The Daily Show," Stewart teased Broadwell about the
book's admiring tone for the now 60-year-old Petraeus.
"The real controversy here is, 'Is he awesome or incredibly
awesome?'" Stewart said.
Playing along, Broadwell quipped: "He can turn water into
bottled water."
At the show's end, Broadwell, who lists running, skiing,
triathlons and kick boxing among her interests, challenged the
host to a push-up contest, with the loser making a donation to a
wounded warriors organization. Stewart brought Broadwell's
husband on stage to do push-ups with him, but still lost.
Broadwell has remained in the news recently. Earlier this
month, she donated a parachute jump she had scheduled for her
birthday to a wounded veteran, said Debbie Williams, co-director
of The Patriot Charities, a nonprofit that helps wounded service
members and their families.
Broadwell also authored an article for "Newsweek" magazine
this month called "General David Petraeus' Rules for Living."
No. 5: "We all will make mistakes. The key is to recognize
them and admit them, to learn from them, and to take off the
rear view mirrors - drive on and avoid making them again."