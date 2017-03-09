China expresses concern at revelations in Wikileaks dump of hacked CIA data

BEIJING, March 9 China expressed concern on
Thursday over revelations in a trove of data released by
Wikileaks purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of
devices, including those made by Chinese companies.
Dozens of firms rushed to contain the damage from possible
security weak points following the anti-secrecy organisation's
revelations, although some said they needed more details of what
the U.S. intelligence agency was up to.
Widely-used routers from Silicon Valley-based Cisco
were listed as targets, as were those supplied by Chinese
vendors Huawei and ZTE and Taiwan supplier
Zyxel for their devices used in China and Pakistan.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China
expressed concern about the reports and reiterated its
opposition to all forms of hacking.
"We urge the U.S. side to stop listening in, monitoring,
stealing secrets and internet hacking against China and other
countries," Geng told a daily news briefing.
China is frequently accused by the United States and other
countries of hacking attacks, which it always denies.
The Chinese government has its own sophisticated domestic
surveillance programme and keeps tight control of the internet
at home, saying such measures are needed to protect national
security and maintain stability.
