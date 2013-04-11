版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五

CIBC to buy wealth management firm from Invesco for $210 mln

April 11 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it will buy Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management from money manager Invesco Ltd for $210 million to boost its presence in the United States.

The all-cash deal will be accretive to CIBC's adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2014, it said.
