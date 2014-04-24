版本:
CIBC says CEO Gerry McCaughey to retire in 2016

TORONTO, April 24 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Gerry McCaughey plans to retire as of April 30, 2016.

Toronto-based CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest bank, said the actual date of McCaughey's retirement could change upon the completion of a succession plan that is currently underway. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
