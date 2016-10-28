UPDATE 1-Canada's CIBC to pay C$73 million to compensate excess fees

(Adds comments from OSC, CIBC)
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO Oct 28 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce has agreed to a no-contest settlement with the
Ontario Securities Commission that will see CIBC compensate
customers a total of C$73.3 million ($54.8 million) for excess
fees, the regulator announced on Friday.
The OSC said the settlement follows allegations by OSC staff
that there were inadequacies in systems of controls and
supervision at CIBC World Markets, CIBC Investor Services and
CIBC Securities that resulted in clients paying excess fees that
were not detected or corrected in a timely manner.
CIBC had told regulators it had discovered that some clients
who qualified for lower management fees on certain funds were
inadvertently charged higher fees, according to a statement of
claim filed by Canada's largest securities regulator on Tuesday.
"Strong compliance systems are critical to investor
protection and market confidence," said Jeff Kehoe, director of
enforcement at the OSC. "We expect registrants to have effective
controls in place to deal fairly with clients with regard to
fees, and to correct non-compliant conduct in a timely manner."
In addition to the compensation, CIBC has agreed to make a
payment of C$3 million to the OSC to help fund investor
education and C$50,000 toward the cost of the investigation.
"We will begin reaching out to affected current and former
clients to compensate them. We regret the inconvenience this has
caused our clients and have taken corrective action by
implementing additional controls to prevent it from occurring
again," CIBC said in an emailed statement.
Under the deal, CIBC said it neither admitted nor denied the
accuracy of the facts and conclusions of the OSC, but would
compensate clients a total of C$73.3 million.
Other Canadian financial institutions have agreed to similar
settlements. Fund manager CI Investments agreed to a C$156
million settlement in February. Toronto-Dominion Bank
agreed to pay C$13.5 million to customers in 2014. Bank of Nova
Scotia agreed a C$20 million settlement in July.
($1 = 1.3381 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Will Dunham)