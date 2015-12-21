CORRECTED-Japan's Nomura to buy stake in American Century for $1 bln

BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q4 earnings per share $1.39
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code to from in the first paragraph)
Dec 21 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage, said it would buy a 41 percent stake in privately held investment management firm American Century Investments for about $1 billion from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2016.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S