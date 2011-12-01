UPDATE 1-CIBC profit jumps 59 pct on wholesale banking

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
TORONTO Dec 1 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's fourth-quarter profit rose 59 percent due mainly to higher wholesale banking income, it said on Thursday.
Canada's No. 5 bank earned a net C$794 million ($778 million) or C$1.89 a share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$500 million, or C$1.17 a share.
Excluding one-time items, the bank earned C$1.87 a share, it said. Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of C$1.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition