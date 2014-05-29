CIBC profit falls on Caribbean charges

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
TORONTO May 29 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday its second-quarter profit fell by nearly two-thirds, hurt by C$543 million in charges related to its Caribbean banking unit.
The bank, Canada's fifth-largest, also raised its dividend by 2 percent.
CIBC earned C$306 million ($281.68 million), or 73 Canadian cents a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year-before profit of C$862 million, or C$2.09 a share.
The bank pre-announced the Caribbean charges -- a C$420 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and C$123 million in loan losses -- earlier this month, blaming poor economic conditions in the region. ($1 = 1.0864 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso extended losses on Wednesday after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico. The peso weakened 1.4 percent to a nearly two-week low after Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed. Fears that Trump's anti-trade rhetoric could pummel the Mexican economy had bat
NEW YORK, April 19 Wealthfront Inc, the digital financial advice company, will begin letting some customers borrow against their investment accounts in its first foray into lending.