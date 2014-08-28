CIBC reports stronger third-quarter profit

TORONTO Aug 28 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong gains at its wealth management and investment dealer divisions.

Canada's 5th largest lender said its net income rose to C$921 million, or C$2.26 per share in the quarter ended July 31, from C$878 million, or C$2.13 a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$2.23. Analysts had expected C$2.21 per share.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Franklin Paul)