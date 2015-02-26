Canadian lender CIBC's profit beats estimates

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Feb 26 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by strong profit growth at its wholesale banking business.
Excluding items, Canada's fifth-largest lender earned C$2.36 per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31, topping analysts' average estimate of C$2.27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank said its net income fell to C$923 million ($743.7 million), or C$2.28 per share, from C$1.18 billion, or C$2.88 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.2411) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.