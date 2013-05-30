CIBC quarterly profit rises 8 percent

TORONTO May 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit
on Thursday, due largely to lower provisions for bad loans and
higher wholesale banking income.
The bank, Canada's fifth-largest, also increased its
quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents per share, to 96 Canadian
cents.
CIBC said it earned C$876 million ($842.63 million), or
C$2.12 per share, in the second quarter ended on April 30, up
from C$811 million, or C$1.90 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$2.08 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wholesale banking income, which includes trading, investment
banking, and corporate lending, rose 51 percent to C$198
million.
Retail banking income rose 9 percent to C$604 million,
largely because of lower provisions for bad loans.
Provisions across the bank's business lines fell to C$265
million from C$308 million.