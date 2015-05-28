UPDATE 3-CIBC reports better-than-expected profit, raises dividend

* Q2 adj earnings/shr C$2.28 vs. est C$2.23
* Raises dividend by C$0.03 to C$1.09
* Reports C$25 mln in impaired energy loans
(Adds background on banking stocks; updates share price)
By Amrutha Gayathri
May 28 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
on Thursday, boosted by higher client trading, and raised its
dividend for the third straight quarter.
The quarterly dividend increase of 3 Canadian cents per
share to C$1.09 pushed the bank's shareholder payout ratio to
the higher end of its target of 40-50 percent of earnings.
On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to
shareholders rose to C$2.28 per share in the second quarter
ended April 30. Analysts on average had expected C$2.23 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income in its wholesale banking unit rose about 17
percent to C$250 million.
"Trading and underwriting revenues can be volatile, so it's
hard to say they will continue to be as strong as recently
reported," Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan said.
Net income in the bank's retail and business banking
division, its biggest, rose 6.8 percent to C$583 million due to
volume growth and higher fees.
The bank reported C$25 million in impaired loans and
provided for C$10 million in credit losses for the energy
sector.
However, Chief Risk Officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio said on
a conference call that credit quality of the bank's commercial
and corporate energy portfolio and retail portfolios affected by
oil prices "remained relatively stable".
Profit in the bank's wealth management unit rose about 10
percent to C$129 million.
Adjusted total revenue rose 6.7 percent to C$3.52 billion.
Most banking shares were under pressure on Thursday despite
reports of solid results, as investors remained concerned about
any potential impact from a slowdown in oil prices and weakness
in the Canadian economy.
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's top lender, and
Toronto Dominion Bank also reported results that topped
analysts' estimates.
A day earlier, Bank of Montreal and National Bank
of Canada reported higher-than-expected quarterly
profits and raised their dividends.
CIBC shares, which had fallen about 5 percent this year on
the Toronto Stock Exchange, were slightly higher at C$95.47 late
Thursday afternoon.
($1 = C$1.25)
(Additional reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; editing by
Joyjeet Das, Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard Chang)