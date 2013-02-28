CIBC profit falls 4 pct on legal settlement charge

Feb 28 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit after it recorded a one-time legal settlement charge.

First-quarter profit fell to C$798 million ($777 million), or C$1.91 per share, from C$835 million, or C$1.93 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canada's fifth-largest bank earned C$895 million, or C$2.15 per share.