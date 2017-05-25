CIBC reports 11.4 percent rise in Q2 profit

May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent
rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth
management and capital markets businesses.
Net income, excluding one-off items and attributable to
common shareholders, for the quarter ended April 30, rose to
C$1.06 billion ($789.16 million) compared with C$947 million, a
year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company earned C$2.64 compared
with C$2.40, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3432 Canadian dollars)
