CORRECTED - CIBC wealth management profit rises 12 percent

(Corrects paragraph 7 to show assets under management were
C$81.2 billion, up from C$73.4 billion, not C$81.6 million, up
from C$73.9 million; and assets under administration were
C$207.8 billion, up from C$190.2 billion, not C$1.38 billion,
up from C$1.22 billion)
* Wealth unit earns C$68 mln in Q3 vs yr-earlier C$53 mln
* Revenue up 12 percent at C$404 million
TORONTO, Aug 31 Quarterly profit at Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CM.TO) wealth management unit rose
12 percent due to higher fee-based revenue and commissions from
new-issue and equity-trading activity.
CIBC, Canada's No. 5 lender, said on Wednesday its wealth
management division had net income of C$68 million ($69.4
million) in the bank's fiscal third quarter, ended July 31,
versus C$53 million a year earlier.
Revenue was up 12 percent at C$404 million, mainly due to
higher fee-based and commission revenue from new-issue and
equity-trading activity; higher client assets under management,
primarily due to improved capital markets; and higher long-term
net sales of mutual funds.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX-Wealth management results at Cdn banks [nN1E77U0VB]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CIBC said its retail brokerage revenue was up 17 percent at
C$263 million, helped by higher fee-based revenue and stronger
equity markets compared with the year-earlier quarter.
Asset management revenue rose 17 percent to C$116 million,
helped by stronger markets, while revenue from private wealth
management was down 3.8 percent at C$25 million.
Non-interest expenses rose 8 percent to C$307 million,
mainly due to higher performance-related compensation. The unit
had 3,675 full-time equivalent employees at the end of the
quarter, compared with 3,566 a year earlier.
Assets under management were at C$81.2 billion, up from
C$73.4 billion a year earlier, while assets under
administration were at C$207.8 billion, up from C$190.2
billion.
In July, CIBC said it was buying a minority stake in U.S.
asset manager American Century Investments for $848 million,
broadening its geographic reach and expanding its asset
management offerings, which fall under its wealth management
unit. [ID:nL3E7IF1PD]
CIBC's overall profit rose a higher-than-expected 26
percent in the quarter and the bank raised its dividend for the
first time in four years. [ID:nN1E77S1D7]
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)