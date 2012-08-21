版本:
CIC, GIC jointly invest $1bln in Cheniere's LNG plant - source

HONG KONG Aug 21 China sovereign fund CIC and Government of Singapore Investment Corp have invested around $500 million each into U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Partners Ltd's planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Houston-based Cheniere, which has regulatory approval to build the United States' first LNG export plant in a generation, has been seeking funds to start construction.

In May, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Asia-based private equity firm RRJ Capital agreed to invest $468 million in Cheniere Energy.

Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP was one of the early backers of Cheniere, when it agreed to invest $2 billion into the company in February.

The Financial Times, which first reported the investment, said Blackstone advised CIC on the deal.

A CIC spokeswoman declined comment, while Blackstone and GIC were not immediately available for comment. The source declined to be identified as the details of the deal were not public.

