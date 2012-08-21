UPDATE 2-China, Singapore wealth funds invest $1 bln in US LNG export plant-source

* Cheniere has US nod to build first LNG export plant in a
generation
* Blackstone early backer of Cheniere
* New "fracking" technology generates cheap U.S. gas supply
* U.S. gas spot prices offer arbitrage play for Asian
investors
* Cheniere has signed LT contracts with BG Group, KOGAS
among others
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Aug 21 The sovereign wealth funds of
China and Singapore have invested a combined $1 billion in a
U.S. plant that will export cheap liquefied natural gas (LNG) to
Asia, a source said, becoming the latest Asian institutions to
tap into the gas boom in the United States.
China Investment Corp and the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp have pumped in around $500
million each in U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Partners LP's
planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Asian buyers have been eagerly eyeing U.S. LNG development
opportunities in hopes of obtaining cheap gas, and buyers from
top LNG importer Japan, South Korea, and India have already
signed up for U.S. exports.
Cheniere Energy is building a $5.6 billion project
in Sabine Pass, Louisiana. The project, expected to be ready by
2015, will be the United States' first LNG export plant since
1969.
New technology has opened up supply of natural gas from
previously inaccessible shale fields in the U.S., altering the
global dynamics of the industry, and turning the country from an
importer to a potential exporter.
The new technology, known as fracking, releases natural gas
trapped in tight layered rock formations by injecting
high-pressure water, sand and chemicals.
Houston-based Cheniere has been seeking funds to start
construction for the plant that is ideally located to ship LNG.
Cheniere has already signed long-term commercial contracts
to supply gas to BG Group, gasNatural Fenosa, GAIL
(India) Limited and Korea Gas Corp,
according to documents on its website.
CHEAPER U.S. GAS
Spot LNG prices in Asia are currently around $13 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), while U.S. gas prices have been
pushed to 10-year lows below $3 per mmBtu this year due to the
sharp rise in shale gas production in recent years.
News of CIC's deal comes at a time of increased focus on
China's investment in the energy sector in North America. Last
month, China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd launched an
agreed $15.1 billion takeover of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc
, in what is set to be China's biggest ever overseas
acquisition.
Asian state-owned companies have stepped up purchases of
overseas energy assets as they scramble to secure energy
resources required to support their economic growth.
In June, Malaysian state oil company Petronas launched a
C$4.8 billion takeover of its Canadian joint-venture partner
Progress Energy Resources Corp.
Cheniere Energy has already seen strong interest from
Asia-based institutions. In May, Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings and Asia-based private equity firm RRJ
Capital agreed to invest $468 million in the company.
Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP was one of
the early backers of Cheniere, when it agreed to invest $2
billion into the company in February.
The Financial Times, which first reported the investment but
gave no deal value, said Blackstone advised CIC on the deal. CIC
will have no direct influence on Cheniere, the report added.
China's $482 billion fund is likely to escape scrutiny with its
latest purchase as it is co-investing along with other
institutions, the report added.
A CIC spokeswoman declined to comment, while Blackstone and
GIC were not immediately available for comment. The source
declined to be identified as the details of the deal were not
public.