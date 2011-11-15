UPDATE 2-China wants profit, influence from investment -CIC

* CIC seeks profit and influence in making investments

* "Nothing comes for free," says China CIC general manager

* Says speaking in general rather than about specific case

* Says will not dump foreign debts, it will devalue its investments (Recasts with details, background)

HONG KONG, Nov 15 When China makes overseas investments, it aims to make profits and build influence, not just give away money, the general manager of China Investment Corp (CIC), the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, said on Tuesday.

His remarks come as China presses for its demand in exchange for offering financial assistance to Europe to help the region cope with the fiscal debt crisis.

Diplomatic deadlock is curbing China's will to provide cash to help end the euro zone crisis after Europe spurned the simplest of Beijing's three key demands, two independent sources have told Reuters.

China had offered help in return for European support to grant it either more influence at the International Monetary Fund, market economy status in the World Trade Organisation, or the lifting of a European arms embargo, said the sources.

"In the process of investing overseas, we have to be rational and profitable," CIC's Gao Xiqing told the China Overseas Investment Summit in Hong Kong.

"We frequently meet with foreign regulators whose attitude is that we should give them money and leave everything to them. Nothing comes for free in this world," Gao said.

"The attitude some people have is that we can go and invest, leave our money there and just depart. We won't get seats on the board, we won't have any say in how a place is run. That's not how things are done."

Gao was speaking on China's overall overseas investment strategy rather than on any specific case.

CIC was established to seek higher returns from riskier investments using part of the country's foreign exchange stockpile, which at more than $3 trillion is the largest in the world.

Gao said China would remain cautious about investing its foreign exchange reserves -- foreign currencies mainly earned by its labour-intensive exporters.

"While China has a lot of foreign reserves, this is the result of old ladies working in villages using bamboo to create items for sale. What have you done that we should hand it over to you?" he asked.

He also said China cannot dispose of its holdings of debt issued by major foreign countries because doing so will hurt the value of its portfolios -- the majority of which are believed to be parked in U.S. dollar denominated assets.

"China cannot dispose of the sovereign debt of others, especially some large countries, because our assets on hand will also devalue," Gao said. (Reporting by Alison Leung, Michelle Chen and Kelvin Soh; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Ken Wills and Miyoung Kim)