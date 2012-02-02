UPDATE 1-China CIC buys minority stake in EIG Global

By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG Feb 2 China Investment Corp
(CIC) has acquired a minority stake in Washington-based
asset manager EIG Global Energy Partners, the latest
energy-related investment from China's $410 billion sovereign
wealth fund.
Asset manager EIG, which invests only in energy, resources
and related infrastructure, did not disclose the size or value
of the stake taken by CIC.
In December, CIC paid $240 million for a 25 percent in South
Africa's Shanduka Group, an unlisted investment holding company
with assets that include coal operations.
The Shanduka deal followed CIC's purchase of a $4.2 billion
stake in a gas exploration unit of French utility GDF Suez SA
.
CIC was established in 2007 to invest China's foreign
exchange reserves, and is set to receive a further $50 billion
in additional funding, as the government looks to diversify its
reserves.
The funds investments are not limited to any particular
sector, geography, or asset class and include equity, fixed
income and alternative assets.
CIC has a stakes in global private equity fund Blackstone
Group and in January took an 8.68 percent stake in U.K.
utility Thames Water which analysts said could be worth around
600 million to 700 million pounds.
EIG had $9.5 billion in assets under management as of
November last year.
Specialising in private investments, EIG has invested more
than $13 billion in the energy sector in its 30-year history.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc advised EIG on the deal.