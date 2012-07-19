CORRECTED-Chasing Temasek, China's CIC explores broader investing role

(Corrects figure in paragraph 4 to more than $150 billion, not
* CIC investing in raft of new funds to win direct
investments, boost profits
* China's CIC adopting style followed by Singapore's GIC,
Temasek
* CIC seen investing in funds with Blackrock, West Summit
* Asia sovereign funds in talks to join forces, form pvt
equity funds
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, July 19 China Investment Corp
is pumping billions of dollars into private equity
firms in a move meant to boost returns at the sovereign wealth
fund, with an eye on taking a more active role on dealmaking.
The shift marks a strategic milestone in CIC's evolution
from a slow paced, low return sovereign investor towards an
institution following the so-called Harvard endowment model.
CIC, which manages $410 billion, is following the lead of
Singapore state investors GIC and Temasek,
which have built a history of investing in private equity funds
as a so-called limited partner.
"GIC and Temasek have been at it longer and evolved to their
direct strategies more organically," said Joshua Kahn, a
director at Hamilton Lane, which oversees more than $150 billion
in assets under management and supervision by private equity
firms.
"I think CIC is trying to leapfrog that organic process a
bit, and the question remains, do they have the internal
capabilities and experience to succeed in that?"
Should CIC step more into direct investments, it could both
co-invest with established funds such as KKR and Carlyle
Group and compete against them.
The move comes amid a broader shift in China's overseas
investment model by its government funds.
Beijing has agreed to buy investment stakes currently held
by General Motors' pension plan, in a deal that will make it a
sizeable investor in many of the United States' and Europe's
largest private equity funds, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which manages
China's more than $3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, is
buying up GM's pension positions in several major private equity
funds, including Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners.
NEW DEALS
CIC is setting up a multi-billion dollar fund with BlackRock
Inc to help Chinese companies acquire targets overseas.
The fund will be helmed by Liu Erfei, chairman of Bank of
America Merrill Lynch's China operations.
It has also invested in a fund for West Summit Capital,
which specialises in cross-border investments, and has acquired
majority stakes in a number of U.S tech firms.
CIC provided all of the original $300 million for West
Summit's first fund, and is expected to provide another $300
million for a second fund, targeted at up to $600 million,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Previously, CIC took a much more passive private equity
approach. It's first such deal was purchasing a stake in the
Blackstone Group before the firm went public. That holding was a
standard bucket of shares, with no board or deal influence.
The new approach allows more influence, and chances for
greater gain. In private equity, a $100 million commitment to a
firm can turn into a $300 million gain if the fund does well.
CIC said in 2008 that its aim was single digit returns.
Private equity funds typically promise returns of more than
20 percent over a three to five year duration.
The endowment model, named after the approach pioneered by
the wealthy endowment funds of U.S. universities such as Harvard
and Yale, encourages asset managers like CIC or Temasek to take
a more active investment role.
That includes making direct investments in companies, and
even setting up their own pension funds or hedge funds and
taking management stakes in them.
Industry insiders in Asia see the popularity of the more
aggressive style rising rapidly, with CIC and Canadian funds
such as Ontario Teachers and Canada Pension Plan becoming more
assertive in the region.
As the model gains prominence in Asia, and funds like CIC
get more experienced, that could ultimately put CIC in direct
competition against some major private equity funds competing to
buy stakes in companies.
Kahn, of Hamilton Lane, said funds such as CIC were starting
to venture out more on their own to capture more of the top
deals, and take a greater profit from them.
Groups such as CIC are also exploring joining forces with
other major Asian institutional investors to set up separate
funds aimed at more dealmaking, industry insiders say.
"It's the big boys club," said Juan Delgado-Moreira, Asia
head at Hamilton Lane. "You get two or three of these guys and
you've got $1.5 billion."
CIC and West Summit did not respond to requests for comment.
The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to
talk to the media.
