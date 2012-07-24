版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 10:02 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power to buy CIC Energy

(Corrects headline to show Jindal is buying CIC Energy)

July 23 CIC Energy Corp : * Announces all-cash offer from jindal steel & power for CDN$2.00 per share * Says deal valued at C$116 million * Says board recommends acceptance of the merger by CIC Energy shareholders

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐