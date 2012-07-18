CIC Energy says in talks with India's Jindal Steel

TORONTO, July 18 CIC Energy Corp on
Wednesday said it is in talks with India's Jindal Steel & Power
Ltd, which has expressed an interest in acquiring the
Toronto-listed coal mine developer.
Jindal is offering to acquire Botswana-focused CIC for C$2 a
share, a 42 percent premium to CIC's closing price on Tuesday of
C$1.41.
"While negotiations are ongoing, a binding agreement has not
yet been signed. Therefore there can be no assurance that any
transaction will result from these discussions, or as to the
timing, structure or terms of any transaction," CIC said in a
statement.
CIC said it was making the announcement in response to news
reports that the companies were in talks. India's Economic Times
reported that Jindal was close to acquiring a controlling stake
in CIC.
Shares of CIC jumped 18 percent to C$1.66 Wednesday morning
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.