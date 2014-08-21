BRIEF-Cicor Technologies reports H1 net sales of CHF 102.9 million

Aug 21 Cicor Technologies Ltd :
* Good business development in the first half of 2014 - order
intake and sales
of more than CHF 100 million, higher EBIT and net profit
* Says H1 net sales of CHF 102.9 million (first half of 2013:
CHF 94.3 million)
* Says at CHF 100.2 million, order intake for the first half of
2014 exceeded
that of 2013 (c hf 99.7 million)
* Says order backlog as at 30 June 2014 was CHF 119.7 million
* Says well positioned to further increase its sales and net
profit overall for
2014 in a stable economic environment
* Says H1 EBITDA also increased by 18.1% to CHF 8.5 million
* Says net profit in the first six months of 2014 amounted to
CHF 1.8 million,
up 48.6%
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage