UPDATE 3-Slim's Grupo Carso wants to buy out Cicsa

Oct 24 Carlos Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso said on Monday it is launching a bid for the 32.82 percent of infrastructure company Cicsa CICSAB1.MX it does not already own in a deal worth around $500 million.

Carso (GCARSOA1.MX) is offering 8.20 pesos in cash per Cicsa share, the company said in a statement. Once the offer concludes, Cicsa would be delisted from Mexico's stock exchange.

This would be Slim's second such transaction this year.

Two weeks ago, his America Movil (AMX.N)(AMXL.MX), Latin America's leading cell phone company, launched a bid to buy the remaining 40.04 percent in fixed-line giant Telefonos de Mexico TMX.N TELMEXL.MX it did not own.

Holders of Telmex's stock are expected to tender their shares to America Movil by mid-November.

Such moves are usually interpreted as opportunistic purchases from Slim, the world's richest man, who made his reputation by buying up cheap assets. [ID:nN1E7741QL]

Carso's offer represents a near 17 percent premium over Cicsa's Monday closing price of 7.02 pesos per share. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Phil Berlowitz, Andre Grenon and Tim Dobbyn)