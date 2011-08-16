UPDATE 1-Codere raising stake in Mexico City horse track

(Updates with Formula One racing)

MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Spanish gaming company Codere is raising its stake in the Mexico City horse track operated by its Mexican partner CIE Las Americas, which is eager for cash.

Codere (CDRE.MC) said on Tuesday it will pay 4 billion pesos ($327 million) to increases its stake to 84.8 percent in CIE Las Americas, in a transaction that quickly firms Codere's position in the Mexican gaming industry.

Before the deal, Codere owned 49 percent of CIE Las Americas.

Just last month, the Spanish company took more than $100 million in debt plus a stake in gaming permits from Caliente, CIE's (CIEB.MX) biggest competitor in the country.

CIE, once the undisputed leader of entertainment halls in Mexico, has been unloading businesses over the past years in a bid to boost its financial health.

CIE, which has several divisions in Latin America that organize concerts, car races and theater shows, will maintain a 15.2 percent stake in the horse track, Hipodromo de las Americas.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

CIE is working with Formula One's regulating body on the possibility of bringing the internationally popular car races back to Mexico after a long hiatus. [ID:nN1E7771Y7] ($1=12.2097 pesos) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson)