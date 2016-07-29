RPT-Saint-Gobain says Brexit may have silver construction lining

| PARIS, July 29
PARIS, July 29 Britain's decision to quit the
European Union has caused uncertainty but is unlikely to have a
significant impact on business and may be a boost for the
construction industry, French building supplies group
Saint-Gobain said.
Amid signs that the Brexit vote is hurting the economy,
government officials have signaled they will ease back on
austerity and said that it is important to see through ongoing
big infrastructure projects.
The France-based company counts on Britain for about 11
percent of its revenue, mainly from the production and
distribution of plasterboard through its subsidiary British
Plaster Board (BPB) which it bought in 2005.
"It's possible we'll see some contraction in the economy ...
but it's also possible that the British government launches a
stimulus project in the autumn and that there is no slowdown in
activity," Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Andre de Chalendar
told reporters on a conference call.
BPB's exports could also benefit from a weaker British pound
after the Brexit vote, helping mitigate any eventual downtown in
the local market.
Reporting a 7.3 percent increase in first half operating
income, Saint-Gobain maintained its objectives for full-year
2016.
