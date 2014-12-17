UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo to issue debt to pay for stake in card venture

(Adds details on the transaction in paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO Dec 17 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest
card payment processor, agreed on Wednesday to issue 3.46
billion reais ($1.27 billion) in local debt to pay for the
purchase of a 70 percent stake in a credit card joint venture
with state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA.
The board of Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo approved
the sale of the real-denominated notes on a private placement,
according to a securities filing. In a call after the deal was
announced, executives at Cielo explained that Banco do Brasil,
also a Cielo shareholder, would be the recipient of the notes.
The placement of the notes, which will mature in December
2023, remains subject to the implementation of an 11.6
billion-real card processing venture between Cielo and Banco do
Brasil, which was announced last month. Under terms of the deal,
Cielo will handle the card processing activities of Banco do
Brasil's Arranjo Ourocard unit.
Cielo will partially fund the purchase of its 70 percent
stake in the venture through the issuance of the notes, a move
that should double the company's debt.
Cielo will offer 2.359 billion reais of notes in the first
portion, offering to pay interest equivalent to 111 percent of
Brazil's benchmark CDI interbank offered rate through March
2015. The CDI is currently at an annual 11.60 percent.
The second portion, worth 700 million reais in so-called
step-up coupon notes, will pay interest equivalent to 100
percent of the CDI rate through March 31, 2015. After that, the
note will pay interest equal to 111 percent of the CDI.
Step-up coupon notes pay an initial fixed interest rate for
a first period, and then a higher rate through maturity.
The third portion of 400 million reais has similar terms,
only that the increase in the coupon rate will take place once a
committee to temporarily oversee the venture is dissolved.
Shares of Cielo rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday to 40.25
reais. The stock is up 26 percent this year.
