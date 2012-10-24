Brazil's Cielo mulls selling debt overseas to pay for takeover

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil's Cielo SA is considering selling debt overseas following its recent acquisition of U.S. payment solutions provider Merchant e-Solutions in July, executives said at an earnings conference call on Wednesday.
At the time, Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, had agreed to purchase Merchant e-Solutions for $670 million. The payment would be made in cash once the transaction was concluded.
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.