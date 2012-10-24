版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 20:43 BJT

Brazil's Cielo mulls selling debt overseas to pay for takeover

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil's Cielo SA is considering selling debt overseas following its recent acquisition of U.S. payment solutions provider Merchant e-Solutions in July, executives said at an earnings conference call on Wednesday.

At the time, Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, had agreed to purchase Merchant e-Solutions for $670 million. The payment would be made in cash once the transaction was concluded.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐