版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 06:04 BJT

Brazil's Cielo misses earnings estimates on rising expenses

SAO PAULO Jan 28 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, missed earnings estimates in the fourth quarter as rising expenses offset the impact of a surge in transaction volumes.

Net income at the Barueri, Brazil-based company, without taking into account minority interests, rose 4.5 percent to 720.7 million reais ($297 million) in a quarter-on-quarter basis, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

A Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts expected profit of 737 million reais for the last three months of 2013.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐