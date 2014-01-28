Brazil's Cielo misses earnings estimates on rising expenses

SAO PAULO Jan 28 Cielo SA, Brazil's
largest card payment processor, missed earnings estimates in the
fourth quarter as rising expenses offset the impact of a surge
in transaction volumes.
Net income at the Barueri, Brazil-based company, without
taking into account minority interests, rose 4.5 percent to
720.7 million reais ($297 million) in a quarter-on-quarter
basis, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
A Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts expected profit of
737 million reais for the last three months of 2013.