Brazil's Cielo Q2 net profit beats analysts' forecasts

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures ahead; Trump promises tax relief, infrastructure boost
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Updates close with details of Trump's address to Congress, futures up slightly)
* 23 pct jump in transactions drives net revenue
* Net Revenue and EBITDA miss analysts' expectations
SAO PAULO, July 25 Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, posted second-quarter profit of 548.9 million reais ($270 million), nearly 30 percent higher than a year ago, according to a securities filing.
Net earnings of the Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo beat average expectations of eight analysts for 539.7 million reais.
A 23 percent increase in credit and debit card transactions drove a 28 percent increase in net revenue to 1.26 billion reais compared with a year ago. Revenue missed analysts' estimates of 1.409 billion reais, however.
EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a popular gauge of operational profitability - rose 20.7 percent to 705.1 million reais from a year earlier.
EBITDA was expected at 889.6 million reais for the quarter in the poll.
* Says Xerox is targeting to exchange $300 million or more of existing debt for new debt
HONG KONG, March 1 Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau surged almost 18 percent in February, after dropping over the past three years when a prolonged anti-corruption campaign and slowing economic growth hurt business at the world's biggest casino hub.