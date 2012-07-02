版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 18:56 BJT

Brazil's Cielo to pay $670 mln for U.S. company

July 2 Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, agreed to pay $670 million for Merchant e-Solutions, a U.S. provider of card payment processing solutions, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The payment will be made in cash once the transaction is sealed between both parties, Cielo said in the filing. Merchant e-Solutions had revenue of $124 million in the 12 months ended May 31.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐