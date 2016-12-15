Cielo could see profit hurt by Brazil tax hike

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Cielo SA could see profit slightly suffering with a Brazilian Congress decision to raise social security taxes on certain segments that will take effect at the start of 2018, Chief Executive Officer Clovis Pogetti said on Thursday.
Analyst estimates pointing that every 1 percentage-point increase in the tax rate for the ISS levy could slash between 1 percent to 2 percent of Cielo's annual profit "make sense," Pogetti and other executives said at an annual investor meeting.
Cielo is Brazil's largest card payment processor.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.