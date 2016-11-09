UPDATE 2-Cielo sees competition in Brazil card processing rising

(Adds background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 9 Competition in Brazil's credit
and debit card processing markets will continue to be fierce in
coming months, although pricing is unlikely to suffer,
executives at Cielo SA, the country's largest provider of
payment services, said on Wednesday.
Following four consecutive quarters of market share gains
against smaller rival Rede, Cielo lost room in card
processing in the third quarter. So-called merchant yields
excluding processing for agribusiness were flat, a sign of
resilience despite cheaper debit card processing fees.
Cielo shares fell 1.4 percent.
On a conference call, outgoing Chief Executive Officer
Rômulo Dias said that while processing fees could remain
pressured because of mounting competition from peers Rede and
GetNet, pricing trends are tending to stabilize. Both Rede and
GetNet are growing market share through their expansion into
card brands they did not process in the past.
Cielo's market share fell to 54 percent in September from
54.5 percent a year ago, with Rede's falling to 35.7 percent and
GetNet's rising to 10.4 percent. The seasonality of the
agribusiness platform and the broadening of competitors' scope
were partially offset by efforts to maintain pricing stable,
Dias said.
"The scenario is rather challenging, but we expect
conditions to remain the same way they were a quarter or so
ago," Dias said on the call to discuss third-quarter results.
Cielo beat third-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday after
cutting costs and expenses to offset the impact of a harsh
recession that weighed on revenue and transaction
volumes.
Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo recorded net income of 1.051
billion reais ($332 million) in the quarter, above the average
estimate of 996.49 million reais, as compiled by Thomson
Reuters. Profit rose 2.1 percent and 14.5 percent on a quarterly
and annual bases.
Consolidated costs and sales, general and administrative
expenses came in 2.2 percent lower from the prior quarter, more
than consensus estimates and the first such decline in at least
three quarters. As a result, earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization climbed for the first quarter in
three, although less than what analysts expected.
Dias maintained annual targets for cost and expense growth,
and said the company is working hard to streamlining
expenditures and improving efficiency.
The transition process with Eduardo Gouveia, who was tapped
as new CEO last month, is going smoothly, Dias said. Gouveia is
expected to push further with a cost-cutting program implemented
by his predecessor, while deactivating idle sales points,
purging Cielo's customer base and cutting back on low-yielding
users of card processing machines.
