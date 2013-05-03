版本:
Brazil's Cielo sees growth in marketing expenses to slow in year

SAO PAULO May 3 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, expects growth in marketing expenses to lose momentum in coming quarters after an intense first quarter, Chief Executive Officer Romulo Dias said on Friday.

Cielo Dias told analysts in an earnings conference call that competition is mounting in some card-processing market segments, such as clients with the biggest accounts and upscale retailing.
