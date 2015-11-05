Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates on revenue, expense controls

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, posted third-quarter net income that beat analyst estimates, as revenue rose at a faster pace than expenses and prepayment receivables came in stronger than expected.
The Barueri, Brazil-based firm earned 918.5 million reais ($242 million) in net income, compared with an average estimate of 909 million reais in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Profit rose 1.2 percent from the prior three months, while 11.9 percent on an annual basis.
($1 = 3.7909 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.