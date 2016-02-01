Brazil's Cielo misses profit estimates as costs, expenses jump

SAO PAULO Feb 1 Cielo SA, Brazil's
largest card payment processor, missed fourth-quarter profit
estimates on Monday, after rising costs and expenses more than
offset robust receivables prepayment and card processing
revenues.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 899.170 million
reais ($227 million) in net income last quarter, or about 2.1
percent less than in the third quarter, according to a
securities filing. A Reuters poll of analysts expected profit of
954 million reais.
($1 = 3.9609 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)