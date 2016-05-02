Brazil's Cielo beats estimates by large margin on costs, pre-payments

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday, reflecting management efforts to curb expenses and boost receivables prepayment income even as the harshest recession in decades dragged down volumes for Brazil's No. 1 card payment processor.
In a securities filing, Baruari, Brazil-based Cielo said net income totaled 1.038 billion reais ($297 million) last quarter, up 15.5 percent from the previous three months. The figure was way above the average consensus estimate of 915 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.4978 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.