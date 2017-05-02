Brazil's Cielo beats 1st-qtr profit estimates despite revenue decline

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment solutions firm, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining financial expenses helped offset falling revenue and income from receivable prepayments.
Net income at Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo totaled 1.045 billion reais ($332 million) last quarter, down 1.7 percent from the 1.064 billion reais of profit in the fourth quarter. The number slightly beat an average consensus profit estimate of 1.039 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.1505 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.